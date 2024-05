Powered by Capital Market - Live News

India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the South-West monsoon to advance into the South Andaman Sea, some parts of South-East Bay of Bengal and the Nicobar Islands by coming weekend i.e. May 18/19. IMD has noted that for three days from May 20, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is likely over the Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the Western Himalayas, Northeast and South Peninsular India.