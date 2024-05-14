Business Standard
Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 73.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 18.79% to Rs 1.77 crore
Net profit of Apex Capital and Finance rose 73.91% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.79% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 612.70% to Rs 4.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 101.57% to Rs 10.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.771.49 19 10.285.10 102 OPM %79.6678.52 -87.3577.84 - PBDT0.540.32 69 6.000.87 590 PBT0.540.32 69 6.000.87 590 NP0.400.23 74 4.490.63 613
First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

