Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 24.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.87% to Rs 249.86 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 58.92% to Rs 70.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.06% to Rs 1342.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1156.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Mukka Proteins rose 24.29% to Rs 27.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.87% to Rs 249.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 408.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.249.86408.731342.111156.3612.8810.457.867.4530.3035.9499.7977.8426.9633.0287.4665.9427.1721.8670.0544.08