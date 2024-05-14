Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 24.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.87% to Rs 249.86 croreNet profit of Mukka Proteins rose 24.29% to Rs 27.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.87% to Rs 249.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 408.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.92% to Rs 70.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.06% to Rs 1342.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1156.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
