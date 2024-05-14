Business Standard
Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 2.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 119.23 crore
Net profit of Matrimony.com rose 2.89% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 119.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.17% to Rs 49.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 481.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 455.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales119.23114.51 4 481.36455.77 6 OPM %14.1114.58 -14.9814.79 - PBDT22.5320.79 8 93.1185.90 8 PBT15.3513.51 14 64.7155.93 16 NP11.7311.40 3 49.5546.67 6
First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

