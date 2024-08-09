Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 84.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.58% to Rs 51.42 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems declined 84.99% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 44.58% to Rs 51.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 92.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.51.4292.792.376.342.198.211.297.500.835.53