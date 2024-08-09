Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 84.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.58% to Rs 51.42 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems declined 84.99% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 44.58% to Rs 51.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 92.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales51.4292.79 -45 OPM %2.376.34 -PBDT2.198.21 -73 PBT1.297.50 -83 NP0.835.53 -85
