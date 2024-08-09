Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.88% to Rs 16.84 crore

Net loss of Diamines & Chemicals reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 46.88% to Rs 16.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.8431.70-8.0830.25-0.7310.25-1.599.76-1.757.01