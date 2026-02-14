Inani Securities standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Inani Securities declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.270.30-29.6300.070.170.030.080.020.06

