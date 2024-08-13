Ind-Swift Laboratories standalone net profit declines 63.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 89.81% to Rs 30.46 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories declined 63.70% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 89.81% to Rs 30.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 299.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.46299.01-14.8720.016.4444.996.1931.106.1917.05