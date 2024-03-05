Sensex (    %)
                        
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
CL Educate Ltd, Silver Touch Technologies Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd and Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2024.
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd spiked 14.89% to Rs 54.02 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.
CL Educate Ltd surged 11.99% to Rs 99.21. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57283 shares in the past one month.
Silver Touch Technologies Ltd soared 11.38% to Rs 774.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5053 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11188 shares in the past one month.
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd added 10.91% to Rs 179.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 79607 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10643 shares in the past one month.
Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd jumped 10.35% to Rs 57.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

