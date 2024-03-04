Sensex (    %)
                        
Lotus Eye Hospital &amp; Institute Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sigachi Industries Ltd, Gensol Engineering Ltd, Balaji Telefilms Ltd and GSS Infotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 March 2024.
Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 51.7 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 22.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11141 shares in the past one month.
Sigachi Industries Ltd crashed 12.83% to Rs 71.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.53 lakh shares in the past one month.
Gensol Engineering Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 993.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64710 shares in the past one month.
Balaji Telefilms Ltd corrected 9.97% to Rs 99.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.
GSS Infotech Ltd shed 9.62% to Rs 175.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 81354 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33815 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

