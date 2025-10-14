Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 43.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.76% to Rs 6.28 croreNet profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 43.64% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.76% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.288.13 -23 OPM %42.3655.47 -PBDT2.584.49 -43 PBT2.524.38 -42 NP1.863.30 -44
