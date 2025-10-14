Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit declines 72.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.06% to Rs 160.44 croreNet profit of Lotus Chocolate Company declined 72.52% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.06% to Rs 160.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales160.44128.29 25 OPM %2.216.63 -PBDT3.727.31 -49 PBT2.377.03 -66 NP1.445.24 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content