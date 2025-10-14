G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 91.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.82% to Rs 33.26 croreNet profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 91.38% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.82% to Rs 33.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.2626.02 28 OPM %19.3613.68 -PBDT6.033.47 74 PBT4.692.39 96 NP3.331.74 91
