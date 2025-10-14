Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 65.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.58% to Rs 0.92 croreNet profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 65.28% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.58% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.920.71 30 OPM %82.6183.10 -PBDT1.491.43 4 PBT1.481.42 4 NP1.190.72 65
