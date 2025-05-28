Indef Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 13.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.97% to Rs 51.59 croreNet profit of Indef Manufacturing declined 13.04% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.97% to Rs 51.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.11% to Rs 34.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 176.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales51.5957.30 -10 176.72179.53 -2 OPM %20.6623.21 -17.3416.21 - PBDT14.8716.88 -12 47.2041.86 13 PBT13.5915.78 -14 42.0437.53 12 NP10.1411.66 -13 34.2427.15 26
