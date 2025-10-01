Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indegene acquires Pennsylvania-based BioPharm

Indegene acquires Pennsylvania-based BioPharm

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

To strengthen its commercialization portfolio with AdTech

Indegene announced the strategic acquisition of BioPharm, a Pennsylvania-based specialized marketing services agency and part of Omnicom Health Group. This acquisition by ILSL Inc., a subsidiary of Indegene, strengthens Indegene's commercialization portfolio with AdTech, combining AI and digital advertising, enabling pharma companies to drive more precise, scalable, and measurable outcomes. Further, this solidifies Indegene's position as a true category leader in data-driven Omnichannel and Media Space.

Founded in 2005, BioPharm's clients include 17 of the world's top 25 biopharma organizations. The agency brings deep expertise in omnichannel strategy, end-to-end media journey - spanning strategy, planning and operations, and data-driven campaign execution -blending analytics, automation, and targeted engagement to deliver turnkey precision marketing solutions.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Chemicals announces change in company secretary

Tata Chemicals announces change in company secretary

Das unveils RBI measures to ease credit; banks may soon back M&A deals

Das unveils RBI measures to ease credit; banks may soon back M&A deals

JSW Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

JSW Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SG Finserve jumps after loan book climbs 15% QoQ to Rs 2,878 cr in Q2 FY26

SG Finserve jumps after loan book climbs 15% QoQ to Rs 2,878 cr in Q2 FY26

Magnum Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Magnum Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon