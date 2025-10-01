Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SG Finserve jumps after loan book climbs 15% QoQ to Rs 2,878 cr in Q2 FY26

SG Finserve jumps after loan book climbs 15% QoQ to Rs 2,878 cr in Q2 FY26

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

SG Finserve added 2.50% to Rs 364.55 after the company's loan book increased 15% to Rs 2,878 crore as on Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 2,504 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Average loan book improved from Rs 2,096 crore in Q1 FY26 to Rs 2,409 crore in Q2 FY2026, registering the growth of 14.93%.

The company said that it is accredited with AA ratings from CRISIL and ICRA for its long-term debt and A1+ ratings for short-term debt and commercial paper, reinforcing its position as a strong and reliable financial institution.

SG Finserve (SGFL) is a tech enabled RBI registered non- banking finance company (NBFC) providing inclusive business financing solutions to channel partners- dealers, distributors, retailers, buyers, suppliers, transporters/ logistics etc. of Indian Corporates.

 

The companys standalone net profit jumped 26.5% to Rs 24.52 crore on 51.6% increase in total income to Rs 67.59 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

