Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magnum Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Magnum Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd, Bharat Road Network Ltd, Avro India Ltd and Matrimony.com Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2025.

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd, Bharat Road Network Ltd, Avro India Ltd and Matrimony.com Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2025.

Magnum Ventures Ltd crashed 13.16% to Rs 25 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29719 shares in the past one month.

 

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd lost 6.53% to Rs 128.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 311 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Road Network Ltd tumbled 5.83% to Rs 21.49. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45529 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

knitwear, textile

CITI welcomes PLI Scheme 2.0 for textiles, says changes pivotal for growth

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 700pts, Nifty tops 24,800; All sectors gain except PSU Bank, TaMo up 5%

NZ vs AUS 1st T20I

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20: Henry gets Marsh on 85; 150 up for AUS

Adobe Premiere app arrives on Apple iPhone

Adobe Premiere arrives on Apple iPhone to rival CapCut, VN, more: Details

Capegemini, Sanjay Chalke, Yard

Capgemini appoints Sanjay Chalke as India CEO, Yardi to retire in 2026

Avro India Ltd plummeted 5.67% to Rs 148. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 955 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5627 shares in the past one month.

Matrimony.com Ltd corrected 5.05% to Rs 525.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 519 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3537 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Nifty above 24,800 level; auto shares gear up

Nifty above 24,800 level; auto shares gear up

RailTel inks Rs 16-cr work order with RTNS Technology for customer project

RailTel inks Rs 16-cr work order with RTNS Technology for customer project

BSE SME Praruh Technologies logs on quietly with flat listing

BSE SME Praruh Technologies logs on quietly with flat listing

BSE SME Justo Realfintech maps out a subdued debut

BSE SME Justo Realfintech maps out a subdued debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon