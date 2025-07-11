Friday, July 11, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India achieves 4000% growth in solar capacity; Calls for self-reliance in energy storage through R&D: Piyush Goyal

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, while addressing the 11th India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025 noted the 4,000% increase in Indias installed solar capacity and stated that the countrys renewable energy capacity now stands at a robust 227 GW. He said India is likely the first G20 nation to have met its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. Highlighting India's manufacturing progress in the last decade, Goyal said that the countrys solar photovoltaic module capacity has increased nearly 38-fold, while photovoltaic cell capacity has risen 21-fold. Congratulating India Energy Alliance and partners for curating IESW, Goyal appreciated their efforts in bringing together clean energy, storage technologies, green hydrogen, and e-mobility solutions under one platform. He emphasised that India is on a focused path to becoming energy sufficient, with the aim of having renewable energy sources power the countrys growing needs round the clock.

 

The Minister underscored the importance of storage technologieswhether in the form of batteries, pumped storage, hydro storage, or geothermalas essential for meeting Indias future energy demands. He highlighted that the energy sector will be a driving force in India's transition to clean and renewable sources of power, and this vision has already been reflected in the countrys achievements over the last decade. The Minister emphasised that various forms of energy storage, such as pump storage and battery systems, as well as nuclear power, will support the clean energy transition. He also underlined the critical role that stakeholders will play in this mission. Proposing a comprehensive four-pronged approach for advancing Indias energy independence, Union Minister emphasised the need for targeted innovation, infrastructure development, supply chain resilience, and holistic value chain growth. He stated that India must lead in research and development for energy storage by focusing on next-generation battery chemistries, solid-state and hybrid storage technologies, and circular supply chains.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

