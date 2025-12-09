Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹28,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹28,000 crore

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) announces the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.68% Government Security 2040 for a notified amount of ₹16,000 crore and (ii) 6.90% Government Security 2065 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on December 12, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

