JSW Steel registers 5% YoY growth in Nov 2025 steel production volume

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

JSW Steel recorded consolidated steel production of 24.39 lakh tonnes in November 2025, up 5% compared to 23.23 lakh tonnes reported in the same period a year ago.

Its Indian operations produced 23.61 lakh tonnes of steel in November 2025, marking a 5% year-on-year increase.

Steel production at JSW Steel USAOhio grew 11.42% YoY to 0.78 lakh tonnes during the period under review.

The company stated that capacity utilisation of Indian operations stood at 84%, lower due to the shutdown of Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar from the end of September 2025 for capacity upgradation from 3 MTPA to 4.5 MTPA. Capacity utilisation excluding BF3 was approximately 93% for November 2025.

 

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, US$ 23 billion JSW Group. As one of Indias leading business houses, JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defence, sports, and venture capital.

JSW Steel reported a massive 269.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,623 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 439 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 13.77% year-on-year to Rs 45,152 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The counter shed 0.95% to Rs 1,108.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

