INR hits three week high against US dollar

Indian Rupee hit a three week high against the US dollar today as equities mostly stayed firm and the US dollar was slippery ahead of the Fed interest rate decision. INR has broken under 83.90 per US dollar and hit a three week high of 83.82 per US dollar today. It currently quotes around the same mark, up 4 paise on the day. Meanwhile, the US dollar index is holding around 100.30- its lowest levels in this calendar year as focus has shifted to the possibility that the Federal Reserve could act more aggressively when it starts cutting interest rates this week.