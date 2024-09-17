S.M. Gold Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mallcom (India) Ltd, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd, Modison Ltd and Neogen Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 September 2024. Mallcom (India) Ltd, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd, Modison Ltd and Neogen Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp S.M. Gold Ltd soared 15.53% to Rs 25.59 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76739 shares in the past one month.

Mallcom (India) Ltd spiked 14.01% to Rs 1595.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 948 shares in the past one month.

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd surged 13.53% to Rs 561. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Modison Ltd jumped 12.99% to Rs 206.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26424 shares in the past one month.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd added 12.41% to Rs 1800. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2922 shares in the past one month.

