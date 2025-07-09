Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-Brazil strengthen bilateral ties around 5 priority pillars

India-Brazil strengthen bilateral ties around 5 priority pillars

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Luiz Inio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global affairs during PM's visit to Brazil. They reaffirmed their resolve to bolster the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, while sustaining their countries distinct roles in global affairs, grounded in shared values and oriented by higher purposes, thus contributing to the pursuit of peace, prosperity and sustainable development of their peoples. Building on strong economic and technological complementarities between India and Brazil, the leaders decided to charter a strategic roadmap to further strengthen bilateral ties over the next decade around five priority pillars: i. defense and security; ii. food and nutritional security; iii. energy transition and climate change; iv. digital transformation and emerging technologies; v. industrial partnerships in strategic areas.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PCBL Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PCBL Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index rebounds to 2-week high ahead of FOMC minutes

Dollar index rebounds to 2-week high ahead of FOMC minutes

BRNL jumps after unit receives Rs 383.85 cr settlement from NHAI

BRNL jumps after unit receives Rs 383.85 cr settlement from NHAI

Tata Steel slides after India crude steel production drops to 5.26 million tons in Q1

Tata Steel slides after India crude steel production drops to 5.26 million tons in Q1

Seamec bags Rs 39-cr contract from ONGC

Seamec bags Rs 39-cr contract from ONGC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon