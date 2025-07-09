Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Steel slides after India crude steel production drops to 5.26 million tons in Q1

Tata Steel slides after India crude steel production drops to 5.26 million tons in Q1

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Tata Steel declined 1.67% to Rs 159.25 after the company's India crude steel production fell 0.19% to 5.26 million tons in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 5.27 million tons in Q1 FY25.

The delivery volumes declined 3.85% to 4.75 million tons in Q1 FY26 as against 4.94 million tons in Q1 FY25. The decline was primarily due to maintenance related shutdowns in Jamshedpur (reline of G Blast Furnace) as well as at Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL), which impacted finished goods production and, consequently, deliveries. The company said that operations have since resumed at NINL and the reline of G Blast Furnace is progressing and is expected to be completed in July 2025.

Tata Steel Netherlands liquid steel production in Q1 FY26 was 1.7 million tons and deliveries were 1.5 million tons. Production and deliveries in Q1 FY26 rose by 0.59% and 2.04% YoY, respectively.

 

Tata Steel UK serving its customers via downstream processing of purchased substrate. Deliveries for the quarter stood at 0.6 million tons. Work on the EAF project is progressing with construction at Port Talbot on course to commence this month.

Tata Steel has presence across the entire value chain of steel manufacturing from mining and processing iron ore and coal to producing and distributing finished products. The company offers a broad range of steel products including a portfolio of high value added downstream products such as hot rolled, cold rolled, coated steel, rebars, wire rods, tubes and wires.

The company reported 112.73% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,300.81 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 611.48 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell 4.7% YoY to Rs 55,706.99 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Seamec bags Rs 39-cr contract from ONGC

Seamec bags Rs 39-cr contract from ONGC

Artefact Projects gains on bagging Rs 5 cr LoA from NHAI

Artefact Projects gains on bagging Rs 5 cr LoA from NHAI

Gujarat Pipavav sees slight dip in Q1 FY26 cargo handling

Gujarat Pipavav sees slight dip in Q1 FY26 cargo handling

Great Eastern Shipping Company receives ESG scrore from NSE Sustainability

Great Eastern Shipping Company receives ESG scrore from NSE Sustainability

Aurionpro Solutions secures major digital banking deal in Africa

Aurionpro Solutions secures major digital banking deal in Africa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025Bharat Band TodayTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon