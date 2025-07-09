Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PCBL Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PCBL Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Global Health Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Samhi Hotels Ltd and Force Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2025.

Global Health Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Samhi Hotels Ltd and Force Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2025.

PCBL Chemical Ltd soared 6.74% to Rs 431.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61714 shares in the past one month.

 

Global Health Ltd surged 6.50% to Rs 1298.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 95846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13356 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd spiked 6.47% to Rs 32.43. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Cryptocurrency

Crypto market update: Here's how BTC, ETH, and altcoins are faring today

Vadodara bridge collapse

Bridge collapses in Gujarat's Vadodara, 4 vehicles fall into river, 8 dead

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex flat; SMIDs gain; June SIP inflows top ₹27,000-cr mark

UAE golden visa

UAE Golden Visa scam: ₹23 lakh offer for Indians is fake, warns govt

Travel Food Services ipo gmp

Travel Food Services IPO ends today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Samhi Hotels Ltd spurt 5.80% to Rs 233.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80923 shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd advanced 5.69% to Rs 16101.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14004 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India-Brazil strengthen bilateral ties around 5 priority pillars

India-Brazil strengthen bilateral ties around 5 priority pillars

Dollar index rebounds to 2-week high ahead of FOMC minutes

Dollar index rebounds to 2-week high ahead of FOMC minutes

BRNL jumps after unit receives Rs 383.85 cr settlement from NHAI

BRNL jumps after unit receives Rs 383.85 cr settlement from NHAI

Tata Steel slides after India crude steel production drops to 5.26 million tons in Q1

Tata Steel slides after India crude steel production drops to 5.26 million tons in Q1

Seamec bags Rs 39-cr contract from ONGC

Seamec bags Rs 39-cr contract from ONGC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon