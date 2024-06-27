Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India Cements surges after Ultratech Cement plans to acquire minority stake

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
India cements rallied 8.73% to Rs 285.0 after Ultratech Cement decided to acquire 23% stake at a price of upto Rs 267 per share.
Ultratech Cement jumped 2.81% to Rs 11,463 on the BSE.
Ultratech cement will acquire 7.06 crore shares at Rs 267 per share. The cost of acquisition is estimated at Rs 1,885 crore. The said acquisition will be completed within one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile the counter witnessed block deal in pre-market today, 27 June 2024. According to media reports about 6 crore equity shares or 20% stake sold in India Cements at an average price of Rs 265 per share.
UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated Grey Cement capacity of 152.7 mtpa.
India Cements business of the company is of manufacturing and sale of cement and cement related products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon