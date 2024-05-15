Business Standard
India Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise To Record Levels In April: SIAM

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose to record levels in April driven by strong demand for utility vehicles, automobile industry body SIAM said on Tuesday. The overall passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 1.3 per cent year-on-year to record levels of 3,35,629 units in April, as compared to 3,31,278 units in April 2023. Utility vehicle sales stood at 1,79,329 units last month, up 21 per cent from 1,48,005 units in the same month last year.
First Published: May 15 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

