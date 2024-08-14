India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 136.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.98% to Rs 16.47 croreNet profit of India Finsec rose 136.02% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.98% to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.4714.84 11 OPM %69.4069.14 -PBDT6.354.55 40 PBT5.834.05 44 NP4.391.86 136
