India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 136.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of India Finsec rose 136.02% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.98% to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.4714.8469.4069.146.354.555.834.054.391.86