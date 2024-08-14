Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 71.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.13% to Rs 245.71 crore

Net profit of Religare Enterprises declined 71.41% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.13% to Rs 245.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.245.71191.7723.1971.9648.55130.2632.66111.5818.0062.96