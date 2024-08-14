Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 71.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.13% to Rs 245.71 croreNet profit of Religare Enterprises declined 71.41% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.13% to Rs 245.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales245.71191.77 28 OPM %23.1971.96 -PBDT48.55130.26 -63 PBT32.66111.58 -71 NP18.0062.96 -71
