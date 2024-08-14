Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 15.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 74.63 croreNet profit of Shivalik Rasayan declined 15.79% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 74.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales74.6364.47 16 OPM %12.5717.64 -PBDT8.1010.32 -22 PBT4.607.51 -39 NP3.524.18 -16
