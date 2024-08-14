Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 15.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 74.63 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan declined 15.79% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 74.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.74.6364.4712.5717.648.1010.324.607.513.524.18