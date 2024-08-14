SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.85 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 202.76% to Rs 13.17 croreNet loss of SAB Industries reported to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 31.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 202.76% to Rs 13.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.174.35 203 OPM %-11.39-6.67 -PBDT-1.7131.26 PL PBT-1.7831.23 PL NP-1.8531.23 PL
