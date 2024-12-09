Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India forex reserves rises by $1.51 bn to $658.09 bn

India forex reserves rises by $1.51 bn to $658.09 bn

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.51 billion to $658.09 billion as of November 29, according to data shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI showed that the primary contributor to this rise was the increase in Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), which went up by $2.06 billion to $568.85 billion.

Meanwhile, gold reserves dipped by $595 million bringing the total to $66.97 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose by $22 million, now totaling $18.00 billion, the reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), too went up by $22 million, standing at $4.25 billion.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower open for India markets; China Japan climb

Iran, Iran flag

Collapse of Syria's Assad is a blow to Iran's 'Axis of Resistance'

Lonar Lake, Maharashtra

Maharashtra govt steps up efforts to get Unesco tag for Lonar lake

High temperatures

Extreme heat, high temperature puts garment factory workers at risk: Study

Donald Trump, Trump

At Gulf bitcoin gathering, Trump allies to bask in crypto's euphoria

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks to BuyIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Gold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon