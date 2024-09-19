India Glycols receives revision in credit rating from CARE

Fund based LT bank guarantee (Rs 72.63 crore) - CARE A-; Stable (reaffirmed)

Fund based LT term loan (Rs 1405.31 crore) - CARE A-; Stable (reaffirmed)

Fund based LT / ST working capital limits (Rs 450 crore) - CARE A-; Stable/ CARE A2+ (revised from CARE A-; Stable)

Non fund based ST BG/ LC (Rs 846.98 crore) - CARE A2+ (reaffirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

India Glycols announced that CARE Ratings has revised the ratings on bank facilities of the company as under: