India Glycols receives revision in credit rating from CARE

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
India Glycols announced that CARE Ratings has revised the ratings on bank facilities of the company as under:
Fund based LT bank guarantee (Rs 72.63 crore) - CARE A-; Stable (reaffirmed)
Fund based LT term loan (Rs 1405.31 crore) - CARE A-; Stable (reaffirmed)
Fund based LT / ST working capital limits (Rs 450 crore) - CARE A-; Stable/ CARE A2+ (revised from CARE A-; Stable)
Non fund based ST BG/ LC (Rs 846.98 crore) - CARE A2+ (reaffirmed)
First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

