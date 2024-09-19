Barometers trade in positive terrain; auto shares rally

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 194.40 points or 0.23% to 83,142.63. The Nifty 50 index added 56.95 points or 0.22% to 25,434.50. The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 83,773.61 and 25,611.95 respectively in morning trade. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.82% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 2.25%. The key equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,400 level. Auto shares advanced after declining in the past trading session. Trading could be volatile due to weekly F&O series expiry today.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 869 shares rose and 2,936 shares fell. A total of 139 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Fed Cuts Rates for the First Time in Years, Signaling Policy Shift:

The US Federal Reserve made a significant policy shift on Wednesday, reducing interest rates by 50 basis points. This marks the first rate cut in over four years, signaling a potential easing of the restrictive monetary policy implemented to combat inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) justified the decision, citing progress in curbing inflation and a shifting balance of risks. The rate cut is expected to lower borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, stimulating spending and investment.

While the 50-basis point cut was at the higher end of market expectations, analysts anticipate further rate reductions in the coming months. The Fed hinted at two more 25-basis point cuts this year, but market sentiment suggests more aggressive easing could be on the horizon. Despite the optimism surrounding rate cuts, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tempered expectations. He emphasized that the central bank does not intend to return to the era of ultra-low interest rates seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Powell indicated that the Fed's neutral rate is likely to be higher than in the past, suggesting a less accommodative monetary policy stance going forward.

The Fed's rate cut will have global repercussions, particularly in emerging markets like India. Lower interest rates in the US can influence capital flows and exchange rates, affecting these economies' financial conditions.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.46% to 12.51. The Nifty 26 September 2024 futures were trading at 25,468.30, at a premium of 33.80 points as compared with the spot at 25,434.50.

The Nifty option chain for the 26 September 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 55.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 116.8 lakh contracts were seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 1.46% to 25,924.15. The index shed 0.36% in the past trading session.

Bajaj Auto (up 1.36%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.10%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.09%), Eicher Motors (up 0.98%), MRF (up 0.5%), Tata Motors (up 0.31%), Balkrishna Industries (up 0.27%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.23%) advanced.

On the other hand, Exide Industries (down 3.01%), Bharat Forge (down 1.31%) and TVS Motor Company (down 0.74%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

DCX Systems rose 0.84%. The company has received export orders from Elta Systems, Israel for supply electronic modules.

360 ONE WAM declined 1.21%. The company said that its board has approved raising of funds by issue of equity shares, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 2,250 crore, through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) route.

