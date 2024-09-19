Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Firstsource Solutions expands operations into Australia and New Zealand

Firstsource Solutions expands operations into Australia and New Zealand

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Through newly set up headquarter in Victoria, Melbourne
Firstsource Solutions announced its operations in Australia and New Zealand. The company will be headquartered in Victoria, Melbourne, creating over 400 new local jobs over the next five years.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Today, Firstsource's Chairman Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, COO, Sohit Brahmawar, and ANZ Country Head Gagan Vohra met Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan in Delhi to discuss the mutual support for establishing Firstsource's headquarters in Melbourne and helping grow the state's digital capabilities, bringing new proprietary technology and driving more research, innovation, and growth in the state's digital ecosystem. Firstsource plans to partner with Victorian education institutions to set up an innovation lab focused on AI, engineering, robotics, and digital experimentation.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Giving anticipatory bail in NDPS Act case 'very serious' issue: SC

Modi, Narendra Modi

Govt undertook many reforms for food processing sector growth: PM Modi

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tests 25,400 as IT, PSB, O&G stocks cap upside

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 full scorecard

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: India in spot of bother; Jaiswal- Rahul out

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

HC seeks Puja Khedkar's response to UPSC's perjury claim in bail case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon