Firstsource Solutions expands operations into Australia and New Zealand

Through newly set up headquarter in Victoria, Melbourne

Firstsource Solutions announced its operations in Australia and New Zealand. The company will be headquartered in Victoria, Melbourne, creating over 400 new local jobs over the next five years.

Today, Firstsource's Chairman Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, COO, Sohit Brahmawar, and ANZ Country Head Gagan Vohra met Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan in Delhi to discuss the mutual support for establishing Firstsource's headquarters in Melbourne and helping grow the state's digital capabilities, bringing new proprietary technology and driving more research, innovation, and growth in the state's digital ecosystem. Firstsource plans to partner with Victorian education institutions to set up an innovation lab focused on AI, engineering, robotics, and digital experimentation.