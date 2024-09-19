Cabinet approves continuation of schemes of Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the continuation of schemes of Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) to provide remunerative prices to farmers and to control price volatility of essential commodities for consumers. The total financial outgo will be Rs. 35,000 crore during 15th Finance Commission Cycle upto 2025-26. The Government has converged the Price Support Scheme (PSS) & Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) schemes in PM AASHA to serve the farmers and consumers more efficiently. The Integrated scheme of PM-AASHA will bring-in more effectiveness in the implementation which would not only help in providing remunerative prices to the farmers for their produce but also control the price volatility of essential commodities by ensuring their availability at affordable prices to consumers.

PM-AASHA will now have the components of Price Support scheme (PSS) ,Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) , Price Deficit Payment Scheme (POPS) and Market Intervention Scheme (MIS). The procurement of notified pulses, oilseeds & copra at MSP under Price Support Scheme will be on 25% of national Production of these notified crops from 2024-25 season onwards which would enable States to procure more of these crops at MSP from farmers for ensuring remunerative prices and preventing distress sale. However, this ceiling will not be applicable in case of Tur, Urad & Masur for 2024-25 season as there will be a 100% procurement of Tur, Urad & Masur during in 2024-25 season as decided earlier.

