India Grid Trust consolidated net profit rises 165.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 835.78 croreNet profit of India Grid Trust rose 165.57% to Rs 95.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 835.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 716.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales835.78716.17 17 OPM %90.8280.37 -PBDT379.26258.99 46 PBT103.3836.78 181 NP95.6336.01 166
