Mayur Floorings standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 82.65% to Rs 1.79 croreNet profit of Mayur Floorings rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 82.65% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.790.98 83 OPM %6.708.16 -PBDT0.070.04 75 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.030.02 50
