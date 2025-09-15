Monday, September 15, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India has surpassed Japan to become third-largest automobile market

India has surpassed Japan to become third-largest automobile market

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari unveiled an ambitious roadmap to position India as the worlds leading hub for automobile manufacturing, green mobility, and infrastructure innovation at the International Value Summit 2025, held in New Delhi today. India has now surpassed Japan to become the third-largest automobile market globally, and the government is targeting the No. 1 position within the next five years. He further emphasized that Indias two-wheeler sector alone exports over 50% of its production, showcasing the countrys growing global footprint. Indias road infrastructure has also seen transformative progress. India now has the second-largest road network in the world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR seen supported by dollar weakness overseas

INR seen supported by dollar weakness overseas

SC halts parts of Waqf law, declines full suspension

SC halts parts of Waqf law, declines full suspension

Nifty pauses after 8-day surge; IT and auto shares weigh

Nifty pauses after 8-day surge; IT and auto shares weigh

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.41%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.41%

Sensex settles 119 points lower, Nifty ends below 25,100 level; VIX rises 2.71%

Sensex settles 119 points lower, Nifty ends below 25,100 level; VIX rises 2.71%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon