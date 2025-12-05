ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 10.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 992.73 croreNet profit of ICICI Home Finance Company rose 10.66% to Rs 202.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 183.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 992.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 846.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales992.73846.33 17 OPM %76.5377.29 -PBDT275.22243.42 13 PBT263.91233.83 13 NP202.76183.22 11
