Ministry of Earth Sciences announced today that the country as a whole is likely to receive above normal rainfall during the south west monsoon from June to September 2024. There will be 106% of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of 5%. The LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole is 87 cm based on data of 1971-2020.