India Pesticides standalone net profit rises 21.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.60% to Rs 289.63 croreNet profit of India Pesticides rose 21.00% to Rs 32.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.60% to Rs 289.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 228.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales289.63228.78 27 OPM %16.9514.83 -PBDT52.7938.68 36 PBT47.5234.26 39 NP32.0426.48 21
