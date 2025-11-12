AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 10.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.17% to Rs 667.02 croreNet profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 10.83% to Rs 163.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 147.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.17% to Rs 667.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 579.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales667.02579.16 15 OPM %74.5277.10 -PBDT221.93198.95 12 PBT211.22190.02 11 NP163.93147.91 11
