Friday, November 21, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India private sector growth softens but remains well above long-run average

India private sector growth softens but remains well above long-run average

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
India's private sector activity rose at the weakest pace in six months in November amid a slower rise in factory production, flash survey results from S&P Global showed on Friday. The HSBC flash composite output index dipped to 59.9 in November from 60.4 in October. However, a score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, and it remained well above its long-run average of 54.9. The growth in both new orders and business activity retreated to their slowest since May, the survey noted. Factory activity saw the slowest improvement in nine months as the Manufacturing PMI declined to 57.4 in November from 59.2 in October. Meanwhile, the services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 59.5 in November from 58.9 in the previous month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex slides 356 pts; PSU banks decline for 2nd day

Sensex slides 356 pts; PSU banks decline for 2nd day

S Chand falls for second day; down over 22% on YTD basis

S Chand falls for second day; down over 22% on YTD basis

Alkem Laboratories introduces DSS Probiotic in India to boost gut health

Alkem Laboratories introduces DSS Probiotic in India to boost gut health

Rupee adds modest gains, USD/INR hovers just above 88.60 mark

Rupee adds modest gains, USD/INR hovers just above 88.60 mark

RateGain announces strategic partnership with HotelIQ

RateGain announces strategic partnership with HotelIQ

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon