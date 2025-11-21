Friday, November 21, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rupee adds modest gains, USD/INR hovers just above 88.60 mark

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Indian rupee edged up a bit after falling in last session as traders eyed the recent strength in the local stock markets and hopes of a US-Indian trade deal. INR lost around 20 paise to 88.68 per US dollar on Thursday, as the US dollar's recovery capped the domestic unit's upside. However, INR started on a steady note today and witnessed modest strength to approach 88.64 per US dollar, up around 4 paise on the day. Markets eyed a sharp slide in the WTI Crude oil futures, which tested a multi-week low under $60 per barrel. Meanwhile, media reports stated that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said during a recent speech that the central bank's foremost priority and key objective is to ensure financial stability in the system. On NSE, the USD/INR futures are trading at 88.65, down 0.09% on the day.

RateGain announces strategic partnership with HotelIQ

Sensex slides 356 pts; oil & gas share advance

Groww surges after Q2 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 471 cr

Nifty slides below 26,100 level; metal shares slide; VIX spurts 13.28%

RMC Switchgears rises after securing Rs 28-cr LoI from RRVPNL

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

