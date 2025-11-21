Friday, November 21, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RateGain announces strategic partnership with HotelIQ

RateGain announces strategic partnership with HotelIQ

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic partnership with HotelIQ, a leading provider of business intelligence and analytics solutions purpose-built for hoteliers. HotelIQ's decision-intelligence platform is used by hotels worldwide to transform raw data into actionable insights for commercial planning, forecasting, and revenue management.

As part of this collaboration, HotelIQ will now integrate RateGain's rate shopping solution, Navigator, into their ecosystem for hotels worldwide.

This integration allows HotelIQ customers to access real-time, high-fidelity competitor rate data directly within the platform they already useeliminating the need for separate tools, vendors, or fragmented workflows.

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

