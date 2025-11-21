Friday, November 21, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S Chand falls for second day; down over 22% on YTD basis

S Chand falls for second day; down over 22% on YTD basis

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

S Chand and Company slipped 0.72% to Rs 165.90, extending losses for second day in a row.

The stock has declined 2.53% in two session, from its recent closing high of Rs 170.20 recorded on 19 November 2025.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fallen 22.46% while the S&P BSE SmallCap index has lost 6.47%. In that same period, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has gained 8.60%.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 36.291. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

 

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 169.79, 173.85 and 196.57, respectively.

Also Read

Bitcoin, Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Crypto market losses mount, yet analysts warn against panic; here's why

Stock Market LIVE, November 21, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 340pts; Nifty below 26,100; VIX up 13%; Realty shares decline

Ashes 2025-26, 1st Test Day 1: Australia vs England live score updates

Australia vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st Ashes Test Day 1: Archer strikes second ball after Starc blitz

TB

TB-free India is a distant goal as national plan struggles to meet targetspremium

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Nehru's works offer 'compass' to India's evolving conscience: Rahul Gandhi

S Chand and Company said that the credit rating agency ICRA has upraded the companys long-term rating to [ICRA] A (Stable) from [ICRA] A- (Stable).

ICRA stated that the rating upgrade factors in the gradual improvement in the margin profile, with OPBDIT margin rising to 19% in FY2025 from sub 15% till FY2022, led by better operating efficiencies and favourable paper prices since the last two fiscals.

The Group's working capital efficiency posted an improvement, driven by continued efforts to optimise inventory and reduce dealer collection period.

The financial risk profile is further supported by steady revenue growth and net debt free status as on 31 March 2025, facilitated by sequential deleveraging of its balance sheet, despite increasing scale of operations, through prudent working capital management.

The Group reported 9% growth in operating income (OI) in FY2025 and 3% in H1 FY2026. It is expected to surpass the pre-Covid levels in FY2026 led by growth in K12 books business segment. The debt coverage metrics have strengthened.

ICRA expects these positive trends to persist, ensuring a comfortable financial risk profile over the medium icon. The rating continues to take cognisance of the Group's strong operational profile with established market position in the K-12 (or schoolbooks) textbook publishing industry, having over eight decades of track record in the industry and experienced promoters.

Established relationships with schools and tie-ups with various authors and professors and a robust distribution network of 3,000 partners strengthen its foothold in pan-India market.

Additionally, the Group's increasing focus on digital offerings, though currently contributing marginally to revenues, positions it well for future competitiveness.

The rating however, remains constrained by the inherent seasonality of operations and elongated working capital cycle on account of lengthy receivable cycle and high inventory requirements (notwithstanding the improving trend in the recent years).

Any material sales return/write-offs could adversely impact its profitability and hence remains a key monitorable.

The rating is constrained by the susceptibility of the business to volatile raw material prices and the intense competition due to the fragmented industry structure. Moreover, the Group is exposed to digital transformation, regulatory risks and piracy.

The digital transformation requires a significant change in content distribution and the content provider's position between retailers and authors. The Group's inability to adapt to the transition faster than its competitors may render its products obsolete or it may lose its competitive edge and market share.

The publishing industry in India faces challenges of piracy and copyright issues, which can lead to significant revenue losses, erode brand value and undermine the return on intellectual property investments.

S Chand and Company is part of the S. Chand Group. It is among India's leading publishers of school and technical books. The company specialises in academic publishing and offers educational services through its subsidiaries.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 52.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.78% to Rs 49.35 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alkem Laboratories introduces DSS Probiotic in India to boost gut health

Alkem Laboratories introduces DSS Probiotic in India to boost gut health

Rupee adds modest gains, USD/INR hovers just above 88.60 mark

Rupee adds modest gains, USD/INR hovers just above 88.60 mark

RateGain announces strategic partnership with HotelIQ

RateGain announces strategic partnership with HotelIQ

Sensex slides 356 pts; oil & gas share advance

Sensex slides 356 pts; oil & gas share advance

Groww surges after Q2 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 471 cr

Groww surges after Q2 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 471 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon