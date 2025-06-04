India reaffirms its commitment to global disaster resilience efforts

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, reaffirmed India's commitment to global disaster resilience efforts during the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Geneva yesterday (03 June 2025). Mishra also highlighed India's proactive approach to disaster preparedness and resilience-building, reinforcing India's dedication to strengthening partnerships for a safer and more resilient future.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content