India reaffirms its commitment to global disaster resilience efforts

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, reaffirmed India's commitment to global disaster resilience efforts during the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Geneva yesterday (03 June 2025). Mishra also highlighed India's proactive approach to disaster preparedness and resilience-building, reinforcing India's dedication to strengthening partnerships for a safer and more resilient future.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

