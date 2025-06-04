Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME N R Vandana Tex Industries' debut lacks shine

NSE SME N R Vandana Tex Industries' debut lacks shine

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Shares of N R Vandana Tex Industries were trading at Rs 44.20 on the NSE, a discount of 1.78% compared with the issue price of Rs 45.

The scrip was listed at Rs 45, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 46 and a low of Rs 42.75. About 20.73 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

N R Vandana Tex Industries' IPO was subscribed 93.96 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 May 2025 and it closed on 30 May 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 42 to Rs 45 per share.

 

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding working capital requirements, prepayment or repayment of loans, and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the N R Vandana Tex Industries on 27 May 2025, raised Rs 7.92 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 17.61 lakh shares at Rs 45 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Also Read

L&T Technology Services ltts

LTTS signs deal with US-based Tennant to develop industrial cleaning tech

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Airtel, Eternal lift Sensex 170 pts; SMIDs gain; ABFRL nosedives 10%

trade, import, export, container, shipping

India urges WTO to act on non-tariff barriers, ensure dispute resolution

investing, investment, markets, trading

R Systems shares rise 4% on partnership with AI cost firm Mavvrik

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Servotech Renewable skyrockets 14% on this deal win; check key details here

N R Vandana Tex Industries is engaged into designing, manufacturing and wholesale business of cotton textile products including a variety of high-quality cotton sarees, salwar suits and bed sheets. Our products are recognised in textile industry under our own brand name "Vandana" and "Tanaya". The company operates into B2B business model, focusing on selling its products through a network of 1397 wholesalers as of 31 March 2025 spread across 31 states and union territories in India and through a channel of B2B e-commerce platform. As of 30 April 2025, the company had 86 employees and 34 persons working as contract labour.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 270.80 crore and net profit of Rs 8.60 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Marico forays into cold pressed oil segment

Marico forays into cold pressed oil segment

India private sector growth loses mild momentum in May

India private sector growth loses mild momentum in May

Barometers turn rangebound; media shares rally for 6th day

Barometers turn rangebound; media shares rally for 6th day

IEX electricity volume climbs 14% YoY to 10,946 MU in May'25

IEX electricity volume climbs 14% YoY to 10,946 MU in May'25

L&T Technology Services inks pact with Tennant for sustainable product development

L&T Technology Services inks pact with Tennant for sustainable product development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon